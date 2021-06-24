OSAGE COUNTY - A Jefferson City woman was seriously injured after a Thursday morning crash.
According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 23-year-old Sue Archibong was traveling eastbound on Highway 50, about 0.1 mile west of Loose Creek Road, around 10 a.m.
The report says her Nissan Sentra traveled off the right side of the road, became airborne, struck a ditch and overturned. Archibong was then ejected from the vehicle.
The crash report says she was not wearing a seatbelt.
Archibong was life-flighted to Mercy Hospital in St. Louis for her serious injuries.