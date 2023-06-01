COLE COUNTY − A Jefferson City woman will serve five years of probation after she pleaded guilty to the involuntary manslaughter of a 2-month-old baby.
Kayla Brewer pleaded guilty Tuesday after she and her partner was indicted by grand jury in February 2021 on charges related to the child's death, which was ruled a homicide.
Cole County Judge Jon Beetem sentenced Brewer to 10 years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. She received five years of supervised probation and will serve 120 days of shock incarceration, according to online court records.
Brewer's partner, Jason Williams, also pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was sentenced to 10 years in prison, according to Cole County prosecutor Locke Thompson.
According to previous KOMU 8 reporting, the 2-month-old baby was found in September 2020 with "a significant amount of methamphetamine in its system."
Cole County Sheriff John Wheeler originally said foul play was not suspected, but the sheriff's office's investigation led to murder and drug charges.