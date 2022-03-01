Jefferson City woman reflects on her family living in Ukraine amid Russian invasion

JEFFERSON CITY - The Ukraine invasion is hitting some mid-Missourians closer to home. Mariia Wade was born and raised in Odessa, Ukraine, but has called Jefferson City home for the past five years.
One thing that still connects her to Ukraine: her children who live in Odessa.
"When I think about my little granddaughter... it was horrible. Today, this morning there was an alarm- our morning, their evening- my daughter told her little girl to hide in the bathroom because it is the safest place to hide in the apartment," Wade said.
Wade said her family has heard a couple of alarms for bombs that fell on the outskirts of Odessa.
"They're scared to go to the basement because they're living in their five-story house," Wade said. "And if it collapses, they will get stuck and never go out."
Wade wants to remind people what Ukraine is really fighting for.
"It is not a war that is far from America across the ocean. It is not. It is the battle for freedom, the fight for the same important things that Americans always stand for," Wade said. "Nobody could expect that such horrible things would happen."