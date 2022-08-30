JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for throwing Molotov cocktails into two homes occupied by young children and elderly residents.
Iasha Denise Cannady, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison without parole, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.
On July 27, 2020, Cannady used the makeshift explosives to set fire to two rental properties in Jefferson City.
She pleaded guilty in December of 2021 to two counts of maliciously using explosive materials to damage buildings and one count of possessing a Molotov cocktail, an unregistered destructive device.
A witness told investigators that Cannady was upset after her daughter became involved in a fight at Capital City Mall. The witness overheard Cannady state her intent to find and throw bombs at the homes of those involved, the news release said.
The first residence was occupied by an unnamed victim, her boyfriend, her 3-year-old daughter, her disabled elderly mother and her elderly aunt. After firefighters extinguished the fire around 1 a.m., investigators discovered a broken window and a vodka bottle on the bedroom floor.
Surveillance videos showed Cannady lighting the bottle and placing it on the windowsill, according to the news release. Cannady's minor son then threw the bottle through the window.
The second residence was occupied by another unnamed victim and her 13-year-old daughter. The victim contacted authorities to report a broken window, melted siding and char marks on her home.
Upon arrival, investigators discovered a burnt, clear bottle with an odor of gasoline on the front window of the residence as well as a Cognac bottle containing gasoline with a rag sticking out from the top, the news release said.
Police officers located Cannady driving in the nearby area with her son and nephew in the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers reported a tequila bottle filled with "accelerant" (a substance used to aid the spread of fire), a white rag soaked with more "accelerant," three lighters, the lid to a D'usse Cognac bottle and a Tropical Fantasy Lemonade bottle.
Cannady has a prior felony conviction for arson for setting her daughter’s car on fire, as well as several prior felony convictions for domestic assault, drug trafficking and stealing.