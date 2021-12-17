MISSOURI - A Jefferson City woman and man were involved in a car crash Thursday afternoon.
According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Siri Wagner, 29, was driving westbound on Highway 54 at Route HH around 1 p.m., when she rear ended another car that was slowing down to make a turn.
Wagner, who was seriously injured, was transported to University Hospital following the crash.
According to the report, the driver of the other vehicle, Michael Metz, 50, only sustained minor injuries following the crash. He was taken to a local hospital by a private vehicle.
Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.