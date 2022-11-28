COLE COUNTY — A 20-year-old Jefferson City woman is in critical condition after being shot Saturday.
According to the Cole County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to 9014 Century Farms Road after a 911 call claimed the woman had been accidentally shot. The investigation later revealed that her 23-year-old boyfriend had shot her while handling a gun.
The woman was taken by helicopter to University Hospital after emergency officials arrived on the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and KOMU 8 will continue to update the story as we receive more information.