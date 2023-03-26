JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City woman was taken into custody Sunday morning after reports of an active disturbance.
The Cole County Sheriff's Department said a 33-year-old woman is facing charges for first degree domestic assault, first degree burglary, armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon and first degree property damage.
Officers said they were dispatched to the 5600 block of Ravenwood Drive around 1 a.m. on Sunday.
Police said the 911 caller reported a female had forced entry into the residence and attacked the caller's boyfriend with a box knife.
The deparment said when deputies arrived they found the male victim trying to subdue the suspect.
Officers said they were able to detain the suspect and she is now at the Cole County jail.
The department also said the victim has minor injuries from the incident and the investigation is ongoing.