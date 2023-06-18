MORGAN COUNTY - A man from a St. Louis suburb nearly drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday afternoon and was taken to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Todd Faulkner, 48, from Arnold was found face down in the water at the fifth mile mark of the lake near Osage Arm around 5 p.m., according to the report.
According to the report, he was not wearing a life jacket and was unable to stay above the water due to intoxication.
Faulkner was taken to Lake Regional Hospital, according to the report.