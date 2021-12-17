COLUMBIA - Jefferson Middle School has some new additions this year. Dozens of lizards, snakes, guinea pigs, and fish fill one of the hallways as a part of the JMS Zoo.
Though the animals are not part of the curriculum, students can volunteer to take care of the animals, including feeding them and cleaning their habitats. It's a great way for students to learn about animal science, but the CPS Science Coordinator says the students are learning lessons beyond the textbook.
"What research shows is when students take care of other living things, they become more empathetic to not just the animals, but to all living things, and hopefully including humans," Mike Szydlowski said.
53 students are currently trained as zookeepers, including many students from the RISE program for students with special needs. RISE stands for Reaching Independence through Structured Education. Jenny Howard, a teacher in the program, is seeing a huge impact on her students.
"We always look for ways to give students with special need responsibilities," Howard said. "They're so used to relying on other people to help take care of them that we really want to show them, you can take care of not only yourself, but other things too."
RISE returned to JMS this year for the hands-on projects like this that come with being a STEAM school. That stands for science, technology, engineering, arts (or agriculture), and math.
"I feel like we're swimming in pets," Howard said. "My students know more about animals than I ever thought that they would, and the rate in which they picked up the information was so much quicker, because the animals are here."
The program is growing much faster than anyone anticipated. Szydlowski originally hoped for around 15 animals. Now, they're up to 43.
"COVID did a number on everybody. Whether it's students or staff, we wanted something that was going to bring joy," Szydlowski said. "I underestimated how much joy it was going to bring."
It's joy that will soon be coming inside the classroom too. The program is so popular Szydlowski intends to add an animal science class next year so more students can help out.
At the end of the day, they hope students will take the lessons they learn outside of the school and into the world.
"I think the biggest takeaway from this is that we have to learn how to take care of each other and take care of things that need looked out for," Howard said. "It's important to know to note that everybody has somebody else that they could be looking out for."
Students will show off what they have learned at the zoo to CPS administrators Friday morning.