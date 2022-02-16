Jefferson Middle School RISE program presents $800 donation to Love Coffee

COLUMBIA − Columbia’s Love Coffee spent their Wednesday morning welcoming students and staff from Jefferson Middle School’s RISE program for a donation presentation of $800.
The RISE program, which stands for Reaching Independence through Structured Education, teaches students with special needs various skills, while Love Coffee provides job training and employment to individuals with disabilities.
Wednesday's presentation included Love Coffee board members and employees.
"I saw a story in the newspaper around Thanksgiving that Jeff Middle School was having a fundraiser," founder and board president of Love Coffee Chuck Crews said. "They picked Love Coffee as the designated charity that they were going to donate their money to."
RISE students spent their holiday season wrapping Christmas gifts to raise money for Love Coffee.
Sarah Rybolt has been employed by the coffee shop for 2 years. She said she was thrilled to hear about Jefferson students “[wrapping] packages and stuff around Christmas time,” because she “love(s) being able to work with little kids.”
After the fundraiser was over, Crews said he contacted Jenny Howard, a learning specialist in the RISE program.
“She told me that they'd reached $800,” Crews said. “She wanted to do a check presentation at the coffee shop, and immediately I said that's a great idea and we'd love to participate.”
Crews said he was very impressed by the amount raised by the students.
“We’ve had, fortunately a lot of donors,” Crews said. “But getting $800 from students and a group we’d like to help down the road meant something much different than getting a check in the mail.”
During the presentation, students presented Love Coffee with a poster that Crews said they'll hang somewhere in the coffee shop.
“We're looking forward to interacting again,” Crews said. “We hopefully have some of the students in-person job shadowing and some other opportunities where we can interact with them.”
Crews said it was a great experience for RISE students to present in Love Coffee and see people in their peer group “out in the community working and making friends and having fun.”
“Love Coffee’s always been a place where I’ve felt comfortable,” Rybolt said.
Rybolt said she'd like to thank the Jefferson students for "all your good hard work that you did for us.”
Love Coffee is open Tuesday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. at its Business Loop location in Columbia.