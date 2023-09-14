JEFFERSON CITY − After more than eight months of combined routes, JEFFTRAN will return to its regular bus route service this October.
The transit system combined from six to three routes in February due to a shortage of drivers.
In an update Thursday, the city of Jefferson said all routes will return to regular service on Oct. 2.
Gerry Stegeman, interim director of JEFFTRAN, said they recently hired four drivers to replace who they lost last fall and in the early spring.
"We've got them mostly trained so we're in good enough shape that we'd like to go [to full service] October 2," Stegeman said during the Public Works and Planning Committee's meeting Thursday morning.
Though the buses operated on the same roads and stops, the new system doubled the interval time between buses, from 40 minutes to up to 80 minutes.
"[It] should help our service out and really help the citizens a lot who have been suffering the last eight, nine months," Stegeman said.