JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City is adjusting its six-route bus system to an alternating route system, JEFFTRAN announced Friday. The changes will go into effect Monday.

Under the new system, buses will operate on 80-minute intervals, instead of the current 40-minute intervals. The buses will operate on the same roads and service the same bus stops, according to the JEFFTRAN news release.

Route combinations in the new system will include:

  • The Green (High Street East) route and Gold (High Street West) route will alternate, forming one combined route.
  • The Black (Capitol Mall) route and Orange (Missouri Boulevard) route will alternate, forming one combined route.
  • The Blue (Southwest) route and Red (Business 50 East) route will alternate, forming one combined route.

A timetable of the adjusted system can be found on the JEFFTRAN website at www.jefftran.org.

Bus locations and timing are also available via the Double Map on a mobile device or by going to the website at http://jefftran.doublemap.com/map/.

In the news release, JEFFTRAN cited a driver shortage as the reason for the change.

JEFFTRAN will provide a presentation on the route adjustments at the Feb. 9 Public Works and Planning Committee meeting and at the Feb. 10 Public Transit Advisory Committee Meeting, according to the news release.

