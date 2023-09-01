Jerome Access in Phelps County now open

ROLLA - A new Jerome Access point, a popular entry point to the Gasconade River, is now open.
After a couple of years of floodings, the Missouri Department of Conservation finally reopened the entry point on Friday, Sept. 1.
Located in Phelps County, the new Jerome Access is at the confluence of the Little Piney Creek and the river, just a little over a mile south of the former MDC access of the same name.
The new access point came with some new improvements. These include a paved parking lot with ADA accessible spots, 20 trucker/trailer stalls, and a concrete boat ramp with access to the river.
MDC officials hope that the new site will be less flood-prone than the last location which has been closed since 2017.