CAMDEN COUNTY - A woman was seriously injured after a jet ski crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Tuesday afternoon.
An Ohio woman was driving a 2021 Seadoo near the 17 mile marker of the main channel when she pulled out in front of a second jet ski, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The second jet ski struck the right side of the woman's jet ski, which caused both operators to be thrown off.
The women was transported to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach where she was treated for her serious injuries. The driver of the second jet ski was not injured, according to the report.