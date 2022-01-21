COLUMBIA - A subsidiary of Jim Butler Auto Group has acquired multiple dealerships across mid-Missouri and is planning for a $3 million expansion in Centralia.
According to a press release, Linn Powerhouse Holdings LLC purchased assets of a Ford dealership and a Stellantis dealership in Mexico, and plans to relocate both to Centralia.
The deal will mark the first Jim Butler Ford dealership and the ninth and tenth franchises of the auto group. The Ford and Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Ram dealerships will open on Jan. 21 in a temporary facility located next to the Centralia Chevrolet.
The press release said the project will be complete in 2024 at the current address of the Jim Butler Chevrolet at 700 West Highway 22, Centralia.
The $3 million development will include new showrooms and a service expansion. The release said the new dealerships will be hiring a variety of positions including sales, business development, administrative and service employees.
Brad Sowers, president of Jim Butler Auto Group, said he is looking forward to the expansion.
“We are proud to serve Centralia and the surrounding areas," Sowers said. "We know Jim Butler Centralia FORD and Jim Butler Centralia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM will attract new, with the same expertise and customer service that our Powerhouse dealerships are known for.”