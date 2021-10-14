BOONVILLE — The third annual Boonslick Education and Employment expo happened on Thursday, bringing dozens of potential workers to the Isle of Capri Casino.
The event is more than a job expo however, with opportunities for people to learn skills of specific jobs.
“The beautiful thing about this event having more than just employers is that if there's a particular skill set that you need in order to obtain that job that you want, we also have the trade schools,” Audrey Phelps, a community organizer for Cooper and Howard Counties, said.
Overall, there were 35 employers and 25 schools in attendance. One of largest employers in attendance Thursday was Kawasaki Motors, which just announced it would open a new plant in Boonville. It is expected to bring in more than 250 jobs.
Phelps says Kawasaki coming to Boonville is just the boost the community needed.
“Around 20 years ago, we lost a significant portion of our industry,” Phelps said. “So it's great to see it coming back and we're glad that Kawasaki is calling Boonville home now.”
Kawasaki used the job expo as an introduction to its new community.
“We're excited to be here and share some information about our plans to get the plan up and running,” Jared Luke, the staffing and recruiting administrator for Kawasaki, said.
Luke says Kawasaki is looking to fill eight positions Kawasaki in the new facility. Those include maintenance technicians, engineers and production supervisors, as well as some administrative positions. All are full-time positions, but Luke says production and shipping positions are expected to be posted next month.
The facility will be located in the former Nordyne factory location, which has been empty since the company left. The Kawasaki facility is set to begin production in May 2022.
Luke says he can already feel the community’s support.
“We can feel the buzz here,” he said. “We’re definitely excited to be a part of this community and we're ready to get this thing off the ground and rolling.”