COLUMBIA - Veterans and their families were welcomed to the Columbia Center for Urban Agriculture's (CCUA) third annual Veterans Resource Fair Friday night.
A range of organizations attended the event at Columbia's Agriculture Park under the MU Health Care Pavilion and provided various resources to veterans and their families. Some of the veteran-serving organizations that attended included Veterans United, Truman VA, Missouri Veterans Commission, Wounded Warrior and Welcome Home.
"This event specifically is geared towards veterans, trying to bring all the resources in the community together for veterans to be able to come and have a one-stop shop to find resources, activities and jobs that are geared towards the veteran population as a minority," CCUA Veterans Program Manager Crystal Wiggins said.
This is the first year the event was held off of the CCUA's farm. Wiggins said approximately 50 vendors attended, which makes it significantly larger than previous years' events. Those included academic options, including MU and Stephens College, job opportunities, volunteering opportunities and wellness options.
The event was sponsored by the Wounded Warrior Project. While the organization does not have a Columbia-based office, one of its managers said he loves the opportunity to partner with nonprofits in mid-Missouri to offer resources to veterans.
Chris Miller served in the Army from 2000 until 2008, which included a tour in Iraq. He helps manage volunteers for the Wounded Warrior Project in Missouri, Kansas, and Nebraska.
"One of the biggest problems veterans have is connecting with other veterans and with the resources that they need once they've gotten out of their military service," Miller said. "A resource fair is a great place for them to come and find the organizations that are able to help them."
CCUA's future events and information on its programs, including Veterans Urban Farm, can be found on its website.
This story was updated with additional information Friday night.