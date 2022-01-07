COLUMBIA - According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the unemployment rate fell to 3.9% in December, marking a new pandemic-era low.
At the same time, the labor force participation rate was unchanged from November at 61.9%, still 1.5 percentage points lower than in February 2020.
Job Point is an employment center and community development corporation in Columbia that helps link people to jobs.
Job Point graduated students on late Friday afternoon with preparation to enter the workforce and aid in unemployment numbers.
Job Point CEO Steven A. Smith said he is confident his graduates will be able to find jobs after graduation.
"Many of our people in the heating ventilation and air conditioning classes had full-time positions secured before they even completed the class," Smith said.
Smith said most of the graduates had jobs set up before graduation and some could not make graduation Friday because of their new careers. Smith also said Job Point directs its students into high demand jobs with competitive pay.
"Most of the people earn above minimum wage and the average pay last year was $14 an hour for everyone we serve, including part time," Smith said. "Some of these people earn up to $45 an hour to start."
According to Smith, Job Point reaches out to employers ahead of time to ensure certain jobs fit well depending on the student applying. He said Job Point students are well prepared to enter the workforce by graduation.
One graduating student, Abigail Lewis, said she started an education at Job Point to pursue her passion in heating and ventilation. She said Job Point has trained her for interviews, and her instructors have led her in the direction of finding job opportunities while still in school.
Lewis said she was not worried about finding a career after Job Point.
"They were able to put me right into a company almost immediately so I'm not too concerned anymore," Lewis said.
She expressed that Job Point helped her while she was in vocational rehab for addiction.
"I went to rehab a little over four years ago and have been clean ever since," Lewis said. "It's really nice to have a place like vocational rehab and Job Point that work together to help others through addiction and help you get into a career that benefits and helps you move forward."
Lewis was among around 20 students who graduated on Friday, even though many of those students did not attend due to their recently found jobs.
Smith said he is proud of the graduates each year even if they cannot attend because they found a career in a job that suits them well.
He expressed that COVID-19 has severely lessened Job Point's numbers but he is thankful for the few students who have continued their education through the program.
The omicron COVID-19 variant continues to weigh on workers in the labor market, but the students who graduated Friday aim to overcome obstacles like these.