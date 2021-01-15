COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge appeared virtually Friday for a hearing to set a trial date.
However, a trial date was not set.
Scott Rosenblum, Elledge’s attorney, said he would send the court exclusionary dates for the trial by the end of business day Friday. Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight said he did not have any exclusionary dates.
Judge Brouck Jacobs said he is seeking a date for a three-week jury trial to take place no earlier than May. He also said there will be another status hearing six to eight weeks before the trial date.
Elledge has two cases against him-- one for suspected abuse of his two-year-old daughter and one for the suspected murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji.
In a previous bond hearing on Monday, Dec. 7, the Boone County Circuit judge denied a motion to set his bond at $750,000.
Elledge has been an inmate in the Boone County Jail since Oct. 25, 2019. He is being held without bond for the first-degree murder charge.
Elledge was originally arrested and charged with child abuse and neglect of his then 1-year-old daughter and charged with domestic assault against Ji.
In a recording played in a hearing Nov. 6, 2019, Elledge can be heard telling Ji that he "will bury the earth under you.” Knight described Elledge as a "jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath," at the same hearing.
However, a probable cause statement alleging that Elledge killed Ji was not filed until Feb. 19, 2020. The charge came after months of speculation regarding Ji's disappearance and search efforts by local law enforcement and volunteers.
Her body has not been found.
Parts of the Lamine River were searched by divers and other investigators several times since Ji's disappearance. A levee was also constructed to aid with the search.