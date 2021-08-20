COLUMBIA - Joseph Elledge is due in court on Friday afternoon at the Boone County Courthouse.
There are no details available for what's to come at the hearing, which will begin at 1:30 p.m.
Elledge was charged with first-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji in Feb. 2020. A hiker found Ji's remains at Rock Bridge State Park in March 2021.
Earlier this month, a judge decided to allow recordings of arguments between Elledge and Ji to be used as evidence in the murder trial.
Elledge's first-degree murder case is scheduled to begin Nov. 1.
A full timeline of the case can be found below.