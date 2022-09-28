COLUMBIA - In a brief filed Monday, convicted murderer Joseph Elledge claims prosecutors in his trial failed to prove second-degree murder because they couldn't adequately prove his intent.

A jury found Elledge guilty in the murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, in November 2021, and a judge sentenced him to 28 years in prison in January. Ji was reported missing in October 2019, and hikers found her remains in Rock Bridge State Park in March 2021.

TIMELINE: Events in the disappearance of Mengqi Ji Mengqi Ji was reported missing from Columbia, Missouri on Oct. 10, 2019. She was last seen on Oct. 8 by her husband, Joseph Elledge.

In the brief, Elledge's attorneys claim the court should not have overruled their motions for acquittal during and after the trial, claiming prosecutors didn't have enough evidence to establish second-degree murder. Specifically, the brief claims the state "provided no evidence as to [Ji's] cause or manner of death, nor evidence that [Elledge] intentionally caused her demise."

Defense attorneys concede prosecutors proved Elledge and Ji argued a lot, and that Elledge said "many reprehensible things." But the brief also says prosecutors were "unable to present any evidence as to how [Ji] died."

In the brief's conclusion, the defense states "there is no evidence suggesting the cause of Menqi's demise, and thus none on the element of Elledge's mental state at that moment."

It asks the court to vacate Elledge's conviction, and grant a new trial on "the theories of voluntary or involuntary manslaughter."