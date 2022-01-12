COLUMBIA − Lawyers for Joseph Elledge have filed appeals in both of his criminal cases.
According to online court records, requests have been filed with the Missouri Court of Appeals for Elledge's second-degree murder conviction and his child abuse charges.
A jury found Elledge guilty of the second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji in November 2021. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison on Jan. 7.
Elledge's lawyers for his child abuse case also requested the court to rescue itself as they believe Judge Brouck Jacobs could be impartial to the case.
"The Court believes it would continue to preside impartially over the instant case; nevertheless, for the reasons detailed in the foregoing motion, the Court's impartiality might reasonably be questioned," online records said.
The court will assign a different judge following Judge Jacobs' rescue Wednesday.
Earlier this week at a status hearing, Judge Jacobs said the child abuse trial is expected to start sometime between April and July. Prosecutor Dan Knight said he expects the child abuse trial to last 5 days.