COLUMBIA- The Joseph Elledge murder trial begins Monday morning at 9 a.m. at the Boone County Courthouse.
The focus of the first day is jury selection. The court will choose between a total of 200 people in the jury pool. 100 potential jurors will be brought in Monday.
At Friday's pretrial hearing, the court had back-and-forth discussions about jury selection.
Judge Brouck Jacobs of the 13th Circuit Court denied defense attorney Scott Rosenblum's request to question individual jurors about their knowledge of the case. Dan Knight, prosecuting attorney for Boone County, expects over 85% of the jury pool to have some prior knowledge of the Elledge case.
The most important part about the first day of trial is to find an impartial jury, according to University of Missouri law professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs Ben Trachtenberg, said.
"In a trial like this, that's received a huge amount of publicity, that's especially difficult, because some people will have already formed opinions based on news reports," Trachtenberg said.
"So, both sides will ask these people questions, such as 'Have you read about this?,' 'Have you watched TV about it?,' and some people may say that they can't give a fair hearing to one side or the other. Other people may say 'I've heard about it, but I think I can be fair,' and then the judge will have to decide whether those persons should be allowed to stay."
Trachtenberg, who teaches criminal procedure and evidence, said in general, courts assume that prospective jurors will answer honestly.
"This isn't the first trial that's ever been done in a famous case. They did a trial for OJ Simpson, they've done other hot trials. So, they just have to ask people, and sometimes people tell the truth, and sometimes they don't," Trachtenberg said.
If the court is unable to pick a jury Monday, the court will call a second group of 75 potential jurors into the court on Tuesday.
"If you're going to send someone to prison for murder, he has the right to a fair and impartial jury," Trachtenberg said. "So, you want those jurors to decide the case based on the evidence presented, not based on what was in the newspaper or on television. Some things that are reported on TV may not be appropriate to tell the jury. That's a decision for the judge to make, not for jurors to make on their own."
Elledge is accused of murdering his wife Mengqi Ji in October of 2019. Elledge was charged with first degree murder in February 2020. Ji's remains was found by a hiker in Rock Bridge State Park in March 2021.
"For a long time, people were talking about his case, because the body was missing. So, in addition to just being a very sad case, where Ji had disappeared, also, there was this possibility that the prosecution was going to try the case without having the body of the murder victim. And that's an extremely difficult thing to do," Trachtenberg said.
Trachtenberg said Ji's murder is so significant in mid-Missouri, because it is such a sad story.
"You have a young mother who was killed, whether by the husband or not, that's the kind of thing that's going to attract attention no matter where it happens," Trachtenberg said.