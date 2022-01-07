COLUMBIA − Joseph Elledge, a Columbia man who admitted to killing his wife Mengqi Ji, was sentenced to 28 years in prison Friday, the maximum amount of time allowed.

Judge Brouck Jacobs read the sentencing aloud in Boone County court and offered his condolences to Ji's family and specifically her daughter.

Elledge was found guilty of second-degree murder of Ji on Nov. 11, 2021 following a nine-day trial. The jury recommended a 28-year sentence following his conviction, and prosecuting attorney Dan Knight argued for the maximum sentence during the trial and at Friday's sentencing hearing.

"The defendant deserves no break because he displayed no remorse," Knight said.

Ji was reported missing by Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019. Her remains were found by hikers in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.

Judge Jacobs also denied a motion for a new trial. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum made seven arguments in his motion, including that the state failed to prove deliberation and did not provide evidence of Ji's cause of death.

During the hearing Friday, Knight called a new witness to the stand. An investigator with the prosecutor's office said he listened to about 300 calls and conversations, a total of 60 hours, that Elledge had while in the Boone County Jail.

The investigator said out of those 60 hours, Elledge never said the name "Mengqi Ji" and also noted Elledge never said he loved Ji. Even after the trial, the investigator said Elledge never mentioned Ji.

Rosenblum said Elledge was likely told not to talk about the case and that it would "not be uncommon for the defendant not to talk about Mengqi Ji."

Another witness, Boone County Jail Administrator Damon Reynolds, said Elledge was given special accommodations by the jail. He was allowed to take college classes and was moved around the jail based on his requests, Reynolds said.

Knight called Elledge the "biggest complainer in the history of the Boone County Jail." Elledge filed 28 grievances with the jail about its temperature and noises from the HVAC, plumbing, faucets, toilets and TV. Elledge called the noises "cruel and unusual punishment."

Reynolds agreed with Knight and said he has never heard an inmate complain about the same things.

Below is a full timeline of the case: