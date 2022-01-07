COLUMBIA − Joseph Elledge will hear his fate on Friday during a sentencing hearing in Boone County.

Judge Brouck Jacobs will make the final decision during the hearing at 1:30 p.m. The hearing was rescheduled from Dec. 17. Judge Jacobs will also hear the defense's request for a new trial.

A Boone County jury found Elledge guilty of second-degree murder of his wife Mengqi Ji on Nov. 11 following a nine day trial. The jury also recommended a 28-year sentence for Elledge, which represents the maximum sentence.

Ji was reported missing by Elledge on Oct. 10, 2019. Her remains were found in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park in March 2021.

Attorneys for Elledge filed a motion for a new trial in December. Defense attorney Scott Rosenblum made seven arguments, including that the state failed to prove deliberation and did not provide evidence of Ji's cause of death.

Below is a full timeline of the case.