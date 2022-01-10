COLUMBIA - A status hearing for Joseph Elledge's child abuse trial took place Monday back at the Boone County Courthouse.
This comes after Elledge was sentenced to 28 years in prison for the second-degree murder of his wife, Mengqi Ji, last Friday.
Elledge is charged with three felonies, including the abuse of a child, first-degree endangerment of a child and third-degree domestic assault.
The range of punishment for the first two counts is up to 7 years and the range of punishment for the third is up to 4 years for a possibility of 18 years sentenced.
The judge at the hearing said a trial can be expected to start sometime between April and July.
Boone County Chief Prosecutor Dan Knight said he thinks the trial has potential to last 5 days.
"There can be two different phases of the trial. A guilt phase and potentially a penalty phase. If so, there will be additional information that will soon be presented to that phase. However, the defendant is proven innocent until he is proven guilty," Knight said.
Elledge will appear in court Monday, Feb. 7 for another status hearing to determine a trial date.