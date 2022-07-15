COLUMBIA - A judge ordered the child custody case between Eric and Sheena Greitens to move behind closed doors during a hearing Friday morning.
Boone County Judge Leslie Schneider agreed to hold a private deposition between both parties Wednesday, July 20 at 11 a.m. after about 30 minutes of discussion between her and both lawyers Friday.
Sheena appeared in-person at Friday's hearing while Eric appeared via video conference.
The judge acknowledged the length of the case and pushed to finish it right then. She said the main issue to address was whether the case should be heard in Missouri or in Texas where Sheena resides and works at University of Texas-Austin.
"I know you've done a lot of stuff to try to get this case resolved, but it hasn't worked," Judge Schneider said. "So, now we got to go down to what are the parents, what do they want? I need to know why they want for it to be in Texas, and to me this doesn't sound hard, or why they want it to be in Missouri. And, I know the legal basis for it, but I want to know the factual basis for their opinion."
Sheena's lawyer, Helen Wade, pushed for the private deposition to resolve that issue to be held next week.
"Quite frankly [Sheena] can't keep coming up here to do this. I understand that Mr. Greitens does not want to give a deposition prior to the primary, I understand that, but we want this case to be over with, and we would like you to order the depositions to take place here at the courthouse on Wednesday," Wade told the judge.
Eric's attorney, Gary Stamper, questioned the necessity of a deposition, but said his client was not afraid of it.
"Eric's not afraid of deposition. He's anxious to be heard if it's necessary, but we want you to supervise it," he told the judge.
The judge again asked why the hearing could not proceed right then.
Both parties requested the court wait until the Guardian Ad Litem (GAL) was available. The GAL represents the child's best interests in court. The GAL assigned to this case was tied up in another scheduled trial Friday, but would be available next Wednesday.
Wade said all parties were available next Wednesday and again, pushed for that date. Stamper argued it did not work well for Eric due to campaign commitments and travel. Eric is running for the Missouri U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt.
"I don't think it's in the best interest of the kids to do a full hearing on the record in front of these wonderful people," Wade said motioning to the media in the room. "I think we could do it as a deposition and I think it could remain private in a manner in which I think the children probably deserve."
"It doesn't have to be this contentious or difficult and I'm not throwing stones at Ms. Wade or Dr. Greitens," Stamper said. " And, I don't think that they should throw stones at Eric or I."
Wade said her client had more she wanted to testify about. That prompted the judge to once again suggest going ahead and putting Sheena on the stand and proceeding with the hearing.
Both attorneys quickly argued to wait for next week.
"Do it on Wednesday and we'll be done with this case on Wednesday and you can decide it," Wade told the judge.
The judge ultimately agreed to a deposition between both parties that will happen privately at the Boone County courthouse. It's unclear whether the transcription of the deposition will be made available to the public.
Wade made it clear during Friday's hearing that she would like the opportunity to question Eric under oath. When leaving the courtroom, Stamper told reporters it will be a "game time decision" about whether he will question Sheena during the deposition.