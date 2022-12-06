COLUMBIA - Three teenagers charged in the February killing of a 15-year-old girl appeared in court Tuesday afternoon for a motion to combine trials.
Samarion Robins, Oscar Ashford and Tavan Williams-Patrick are each charged with second-degree murder, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
The three defendants were minors at the time of their arrest and will be charged as adults in connection to the homicide of Battle High School student La'Abryion “Aubry” Doxley.
The state put forth a motion to joinder, which requests to combine the trials of the three defendants.
Prosecutors argued it would make more financial sense to combine the three, since witnesses and evidence would be the same. They also argued the grief Doxley's family would have to go through for three individual trials merits combining them into one.
Judge Jeff Harris granted the motion for a joinder for Robins and Ashford.
Attorneys for Robins and Ashford did not oppose the motion.
Williams-Patrick's public defender, Kevin O'Brien, said he opposed the motion because it would "prejudice his defendant having him on trial with the other two."
Evidence presented by the prosecution said that Robins and Ashford went to a party after the shooting where they reportedly told a witness that they were involved.
O'Brien said that because Williams-Patrick was taken to the hospital after the shooting occutred, any admissions by Robins and Ashford without Williams-Patrick present would prejudice him.
Instead, Judge Harris granted O'Brien a 10 day-period for discovery to look for case law to argue against the joinder for Williams-Patrick.
Doxley was one of three victims of a drive-by shooting on Feb. 19 on McKee Street. She later died of a gunshot wound at a local hospital. Her mother previously told KOMU 8 that her daughter was lying in her bed when bullets came through the window. The other two victims survived.
Robins and Ashford had hearings scheduled for next Monday, but those were canceled. A status hearing was set for Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.