COLUMBIA - A judge will allow recordings of arguments between Joseph Elledge and Mengqi Ji in the upcoming trial over the latter's death.
On Tuesday, Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled the recordings are "relevant and otherwise admissible," overruling Elledge's objection to their inclusion.
Elledge is accused of murdering Ji, whose body was found at Rock Bridge State Park in March.
In May, Judge Jacobs heard arguments over 12 recordings; Ji secretly recorded two of them, Elledge recorded the other 10. Transcriptions of the recordings describe Elledge severely threatening Ji and gaslighting her to gain control and manipulate her.
Elledge's trial is currently scheduled to begin November 1.
