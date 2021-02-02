WARSAW- A mother charged in connection to the death of her 4-year-old daughter can be released from jail if she posts a $500,000 bond.
Mary Mast, 29, appeared in court Tuesday morning. According to KY3, she would be required to wear an ankle bracelet and would be allowed to live with her sister in law. No contact would be allowed with the father.
Mary Mast, and the child's father, James Mast, were charged with endangering the welfare of a child resulting in death.
James was recently released on a $500,000 bond. The court ordered him to be on house arrest with a GPS monitor, and he’s currently living with his brother, according to KY3.
Deputies found 4-year-old Jessica Mast beaten to death just a month ago. Two neighbors, Ethan Mast, and Kourtney Aumen, are charged with second degree murder and other offenses in connection to Jessica's death.
Mary Mast's attorney, John Rogers, who is based out of St. Louis, asked the judge to have a bond set for his client. Rodgers called Mary a "victim of torture for more than several months before the incident allegation."
"Ethan made Mary take all of her clothes of and cut her hair. James, Ethan and Kourtney made Mary pee and drink it. They burned Mary with a lighter. They made Mary sleep in a chicken coop. Ethan and Kourtney, if that wasn’t bad enough sexually assaulted Mary and this particular witnesses. They beat her with a belt with several occasions,” Rogers said.
Benton County's Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Rodney Richardson agreed that Mary is a victim, but that doesn't make up for her actions, since she was present during the beatings.
