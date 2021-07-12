COLUMBIA — The family of a man shot and killed by a security guard in 2018 has been approved a confidential settlement.
Judge Jeff Harris formally approved the settlement after attorney A.W. Smith, who represents the family, filed the motion on July 2.
Judge Harris is hearing arguments for a settlement in the 2018 Waffle House shooting that left Anthony Warren dead. @KOMUnews pic.twitter.com/pRKUawBTQK— Alex Fulton (@byalexfulton) July 12, 2021
The settlement specified that Passion Hambright and her three children cannot discuss details of it at all, including on social media. Hambright gave up her right to a jury trial. Her and her children also cannot make any future claims in the death of the victim.
Back on Jan. 1 2018, Anthony Warren died when Robert Moses, a guard for Security 88, shot him during a fight at the Waffle House on Vandiver Drive.
Hambright, the mother of Warren's three children, sued Waffle House, the security firm Security 88 and guard Robert Moses.
The funds from the settlement will go toward Warren's three children aged 8, 10 and 17. No one will else will be allowed access to the funds, including Hambright.
Under oath, Hambright said the settlement is in the best interests of her children.
Hambright and her attorneys did not disclose the amount of the settlement.