BOONE COUNTY − A St. Louis mother who is charged with abandonment of a corpse and first-degree endangerment of a child was denied a bond reduction in court Wednesday.
Lavosha Daniels, 28, was arrested and charged last week for her alleged involvement in the death of her 4-to 5-month-old daughter, Samone.
The baby's remains were found inside a backpack, inside a tire near McKnight Tire in August 2019. Police believe her remains had been there for two years.
During a hearing Wednesday, Judge Stephanie Morrell denied a bond-reduction request from Daniels' public defender.
Judge Morrell said Daniels will be detained in the Boone County Jail without bond pending her trial, citing "clear and convincing evidence that no combination of non-monetary conditions and monetary conditions will secure the safety of the community or other person."
Charges were filed after Columbia Police were given a letter found in a local motel this June. Court documents say Daniels identified herself in the letter written to CPD, describing the events leading up to Samone's death.
The documents said Daniels wrote in the letter that she came home from work, fed her daughter and then went to bed.
She wrote that when she woke up, "she found her daughter in an unusual position with a towel wrapped around her neck and blood coming from her mouth." According to the document, Daniels said the father, Staffone Fountain, had been with the baby while Daniels was sleeping.
Fountain, 30, is charged with first-degree murder and abandonment of a corpse. No hearings are currently scheduled in the case. He bailed out of the Boone County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
Daniels has a preliminary hearing scheduled for July 21 at 9 a.m.