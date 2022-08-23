KEYTESVILLE - The judge assigned to a number of lawsuits filed over a deadly train crash in June denied requests by defendants to delay the proceedings.
The crash happened at a crossing in Chariton County when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck on the tracks. The incident left four people - three train passengers and the truck's driver - dead and more than 150 others injured.
Five lawsuits were filed in circuit court following the crash that killed four people, naming as defendants BNSF Railway and MS Contracting, the company that owned the truck.
Defendants filed motions in August to stay the proceedings, asking that the NTSB investigation into the crash be allowed to finish.
On Monday, Judge Terry Tschannen denied those requests, ruling that "while the court recognizes that certain information may be delayed from disclosure arising from the NTSB investigation, the court is confident that the movants' interests can be sufficiently protected through discovery objections, protective orders, and the liberal allowance of amended pleadings in the proper circumstance."
Tschannen further ruled that "there is...significant discovery to be done that falls outside the temporarily restricted purview of the NTSB investigation."
The judge also ruled to consolidate all the cases filed in relation to the crash for the purpose of conducting pretrial discovery, or the process of both sides exchanging information to be presented at trial.
In addition to the circuit-level lawsuits, there are four lawsuits pending on the federal court level at this time.