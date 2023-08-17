Federal charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol riot were dismissed against a Versailles man Wednesday.
Matthew Eugene Loganbill was arrested in March 2021 and indicted in September 2021 on five counts, including obstruction of congressional proceeding, unlawful entry, disorderly conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading or picketing in a Capitol building.
Loganbill's attorney filed a motion for dismissal in July and alleged the court violated Loganbill's right to a speedy trial, per the Speedy Trial Act.
The motion states the court failed to try Loganbill within 70 days of the indictment's filing. It also says Loganbill complied with various conditions of his pre-trial release for over two years.
Judge Amy Berman Jackson granted the motion without prejudice Wednesday, which means the charges could be filed again.
Officials said two witnesses claimed they saw posts on social media that showed Loganbill participating in the Capitol riots that occurred on Jan. 6, 2021.
Loganbill was one of 32 Missouri residents charged in the riot, according to a database from the NPR.