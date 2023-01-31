COLUMBIA – Former Missouri representative Chuck Bayse will appear on Columbia's April school board election ballot.
In a two-page order filed Tuesday, Boone County Judge Brouck Jacobs directed County Clerk Brianna Lennon to add Bayse's name to the list of candidates for school board.
It comes after Judge Jacobs ruled Monday that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute by not initially accepting Basye’s filing for candidacy.
Basye's original lawsuit, filed on Jan. 18, included the individual members of the board as defendants. Judge Jacobs granted a motion Monday to dismiss the seven members.
According to previous KOMU 8 coverage, Basye filed his candidacy at the Boone County Clerk's office instead of the the district's Aslin Administrative Building.
According to CPS, filing was available by appointment at the administrative building, but appointments had to be scheduled by Dec. 22. CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Basye did not set up an appointment before the deadline.