COLE COUNTY — A mental evaluation was ordered by a judge Monday for the St. Louis man accused of bringing a gun to the Missouri State Capitol.
Judge Brian Stumpe ordered 36-year-old Alok K. Rohra to undergo a mental evaluation after Rohra was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm.
On May 10, Rohra allegedly attempted to bring a gun into the Capitol inside a black duffle bag. According to a probable cause statement, he told Capitol Police officers he had a gun to show Gov. Mike Parson.
As of Tuesday, May 29, Rohra has been denied bond three times. Judge Stumpe cited "clear and convincing evidence exists that Rohra will reoffend given criminal history, and allegations in probable cause statement," according to online records.
Rohra is being held in Cole County Jail without bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. on June 23.