BOONE COUNTY − A Columbia woman charged in the killing of an MU student will undergo a mental evaluation in order to see if she's fit to stand trial.
On Sunday, Boone County Judge Jeff Harris ordered the Department of Mental Health (DMH) to conduct the evaluation for Emma Adams, 21, according to online court records.
Adams is charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with physical evidence and abandonment of a corpse in connection to the death of Samuel Michael Clemons.
Investigators say Adams stabbed Clemons with a knife and attempted to burn his body in a fire pit at a home in the Bear Creek subdivision in January.
At Adam's June 20 hearing, her attorney asked she be moved to the DMH. The state objected, but Harris took the motion under consideration and ordered the evaluation, according to online records.
Harris also canceled Adams' June 26 hearing and scheduled her next hearing to 1:30 p.m. July 18.
Adams pleaded not guilty to her charges and claimed self defense. She is being held at the Boone County Jail on a $1 million cash-only bond. It is not clear when she will be transported to the DMH.