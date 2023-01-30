BOONE COUNTY − Chuck Basye's name should appear on the April ballot for the Columbia Board of Education race, a judge ruled Monday.

Judge Brouck Jacobs ruled that Columbia Public Schools and its school board violated state statute by not initially accepting Basye’s filing for candidacy.

After winning the case, Basye said he's still looking to get on the ballot.

"I hope they're not going to appeal, but they have that right," he said. "We'll see what they're going to do, but I fully intend to be on the April ballot. And as I told some other people earlier, I'm already at a disadvantage because I've missed at least one forum."

Basye's original lawsuit, filed on Jan. 18, included the individual members of the board as defendants. Judge Jacobs granted a motion Monday to dismiss the seven members.

Basye claimed the district and school board violated state law when it would not allow him to file as a board candidate on Dec. 27.

Dec. 27 was the last day to file under state law. CPS argued filing was available by appointment, but appointments had to be scheduled by Dec. 22.

The district's Aslin Administration building was closed on Dec. 27 due to it being a district holiday. District spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said Basye did not set up an appointment before the deadline.

On Monday, Basye's attorney, Brent Haden, argued that Superintendent Brian Yearwood allowed him to file that day, yet there was no one to accept it.

An emergency hearing was held last Tuesday where Judge Jacobs decided on a bench trial. The district also needed to submit a list of candidates to the county clerk for certification by Jan. 24. CPS had a special work special on Jan. 23 and verified the sample ballot without Basye's name.

KOMU 8 has reached out the district for comment on Monday's ruling.

Check back for updates on this developing story.