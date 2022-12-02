COLE COUNTY - A man charged with the involuntary manslaughter of his girlfriend appeared virtually Friday for his scheduled arraignment.
Joshua Wilbers, 23, was arrested Tuesday night following the death of Hallie Phillips, a 20-year-old Wardsville woman.
Wilbers waived his formal arraignment Friday and entered a plea of not guilty, according to online records.
The courtroom was packed with Wilbers' family Friday. The victim's family was not in the courtroom.
During his court appearance, Cole County Judge Brian Stumpe scheduled a preliminary hearing for Jan. 31 at 1 p.m. Stumpe also set a $25,000 cash or surety bond.
Until the hearing on Jan. 31, Wilbers can be released if bond is posted.
If bond is posted, Wilbers must obey conditions such as having no contact with the victim's family or witnesses, complying with GPS monitoring, not having any access to firearms, and cannot possess drugs or alcohol.
"The judge issued the bond order today so assuming he could make that bond, he could be released today," Wilbers' attorney, Daniel Hunt, said.
Hunt said the next step in this case will be the hearing in January.
"The issue of whether or not there is probable cause to believe my client committed a crime or felony offense will be taken up," Hunt said.
Phillips succumbed to her injuries Tuesday afternoon after she was shot Sunday in what officials called an accidental shooting.
According to court documents, in an interview, Wilbers said he recently purchased a .22-caliber rifle and was going outside to shoot the gun. He told deputies that Phillips asked him about the firing pin, so he "removed the magazine from the bolt action gun and cycled the bolt back at least two times to make sure there was not a shell in the chamber."
Wilbers was arrested Tuesday night without incident and was transported to the Cole County Jail. He is also charged with armed criminal action.
Court documents said blood at the scene and home security video matched Wilbers' statements.
According to online records, bond has not been posted as of 1:45 p.m. Friday.
KOMU 8 spoke with Wilbers' family on Friday and they did not want to speak for privacy reasons.