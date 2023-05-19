COLUMBIA − A bond hearing was held Friday afternoon for a man accused of a shooting during MU's homecoming weekend in October 2022.
Donye Jackson, 20, is charged with with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon.
Three people were injured from the shooting that happened on Oct. 21, 2022, in the area of Hitt and Locust streets. One of the victims was MU student Jason Barry, who took off the spring semester to recover from the shooting.
Judge Kevin Crane set Jackson's bail at $200,000. He was previously being held without bond.
"The defense presented a home plan that is a lease with the defendant's father," Melissa Knerr, Boone County assistant prosecuting attorney,said. "He [the judge] added on standard conditions, that are: obey all laws, report any arrests. He also added not to own weapons or not to have any contact with his co-defendant."
Crane also scheduled a status hearing for 2 p.m. on June 23.
Jackson was arrested in Fulton County, Georgia, after an arrest warrant was issued on March 2. The Boone County Sheriff's Office was made aware of his arrest on March 30, and a Boone County court ordered his extradition the following day, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Jackson is still in custody of the Boone County Jail as of 5:30 p.m. Friday, according to jail records.