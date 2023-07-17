COLUMBIA — A Boone County judge set a trial month for another defendant in the 2021 MU hazing case that left then-freshman Danny Santulli unable to walk, talk or see due to brain injuries.

Benjamin Karl was charged with life-endangering hazing in July 2022. He was indicted by a Boone County grand jury along with eight other Phi Delta Gamma former fraternity brothers in October 2022.

Karl pleaded not guilty to the felony in November 2022.

Karl's attorney, Benjamin Faber, asked Judge Joshua Devine for an out-of-county jury earlier this year. Faber cited the nationwide media attention the case has received as a reason for wanting a jury less familiar with the details.

Devine agreed to the defense's request, and jury selection will take place in Warren County.

The trial is scheduled to last three days. Day one will take place in Warren County for jury selection. They will return to Boone County and the state and defense will each have a day to present their evidence.

Devine ordered that both parties have one week from Friday to meet and confirm a specific date in January 2024 for the trial.

Several other defendants will face jury trials over the next seven months. Samuel Morrison's trial is scheduled to start Sept. 26. Ryan Delanty and Samuel Lane's trials are scheduled to begin in December. John (Jack) O'Neill and Benjamin Parres will also face a jury trial in January 2024.

Four defendants have accepted plea agreements. Harrison Reichman, Alec Wetzler, Thomas Shultz and Samuel Gandhi all pleaded guilty to misdemeanors.