COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge set a joint status hearing for three young men accused of being involved in shooting death of 15-year-old Aubry Doxley in February 2022.
Oscar Ashford, 18, Tavan Williams-Patrick, 17, and Samarion Robins, 17, are all charged with second-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Judge Jeff Harris set a joint status hearing for the three defendants on March 20 at 1:30 p.m.
Aubry's mother, Latoya Doxley, previously told KOMU 8 that her daughter was lying in her bed when bullets came through the window and killed her in February 2022.
Doxley told KOMU 8 on Monday she hopes the trials for each defendant are combined into one instead of three separate cases.
"This is a very draining process because I have a child lost who can't speak for herself, so I have to be her voice," Doxley said.
Doxley also said life has been difficult since her daughter's death but that she must stay strong to take care of her other children.
The three defendants remain without bond at the Boone County Jail.