BOONE COUNTY - The suspect in Monday night's shooting in north Columbia was granted a $400,000 cash-only bond at a court appearance Tuesday afternoon.
Sean Colton, 21, is charged with first-degree domestic assault, unlawful use of a weapon and two counts of armed criminal action.
If released, Colton is not allowed to speak to the victim or go on their property and cannot possess any weapons, according to the bond conditions Judge Kimberly Shaw set Tuesday.
The shooting happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of West Business Loop 70.
When officers arrived, they found a male victim with two gunshot wounds in the upper right back, according to court documents.
The victim told police he lived with Colton for about three months, and that the two got in a verbal argument inside the trailer home, court documents said. The victim said he left the home to get in his vehicle, when Colton came outside and fired a gun into the air multiple times. The victim said he ran away and that's when Colton allegedly shot him in the back.
Colton admitted to police he did fire his gun into the air, court documents said. He allegedly told police that he was "letting bullets fly" to scare off the victim and that he didn't mean to shoot him.
An officer asked Colton if he was curious on how the victim was doing, and he allegedly answered, "I hated the guy honestly," court documents said.
No additional hearings have been scheduled in the case.