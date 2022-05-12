COLUMBIA - A Boone County circuit judge ruled Wednesday in the wrongful death lawsuit over the death of a man killed in a distracted driving crash in 2019.
Randall Siddens died when Regina McCracken hit him with her vehicle on Grindstone Parkway. Court documents said McCracken was talking on FaceTime and driving nearly 20 miles over the speed limit at the time of the crash.
McCracken pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and other criminal charges in May 2021 and was sentenced to ten years in prison.
Siddens' wife, Adrienne Siddens, filed a wrongful death lawsuit against McCracken in April 2022.
Judge Joshua Devine's judgement, filed Wednesday, found Randall Siddens died "as a direct and proximate result of [McCracken's] negligence," and awarded Adrienne Siddens $10 million in damages.