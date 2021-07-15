Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in St Louis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for... Boone County in central Missouri... Northwestern Callaway County in central Missouri... Northwestern Cole County in central Missouri... Moniteau County in central Missouri... * Until 745 PM CDT. * At 447 PM CDT, Emergency management reported water over several roadways in the Columbia area due to heavy thunderstorms. Additional urban and small stream flooding is possible in the rest of the advisory areas where between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include... Columbia, California, Ashland, Tipton, Columbia Regional Airport, Hallsville, Jamestown, Clarksburg, Rocheport, Easley, Midway, Murry, Lupus, McBaine, Sandy Hook, Wilton, Kliever and Latham. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. &&