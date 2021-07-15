COLUMBIA − A Boone County judge said he would consider allowing secret audio recordings into evidence Thursday during a preliminary hearing in the Joseph Elledge murder case.
In May, Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight filed a legal brief which included 13 hours of audio evidence. Elledge will have another pretrial hearing in September and his trial is set to start Nov. 1.
On Thursday, Knight called the audio recordings "key evidence" and said they show Elledge's motive for murder and consciousness of guilt.
Judge J. Hasbrouck Jacobs said he will have to listen to the 13 hours of recordings before issuing a ruling on using them in court.
Elledge was charged with first-degree murder in February 2020 for the death of his wife Mengqi Ji. Her remains were found in March at Rock Bridge State Park, nearly 17 months after she was reported missing.
The audio evidence includes 12 secret audio recordings. Ji recorded two conservations and Elledge recorded the other 10, according to previous KOMU 8 reporting.
Prosecutors say the transcriptions of the recordings describe Elledge severely threatening Ji and gaslighting her to gain control and manipulate her.
According to the brief, Elledge tells Ji she doesn't know her own body, but he does. When Ji says she is still recovering after the difficult birth of their daughter, Elledge repeatedly tells her she's fine. He tells Ji she was eating too much, even though she tells him she needs the food, as she was breastfeeding.
In one of the recordings, Elledge admits to holding back from hitting Ji during an argument. Most of the arguments seem to stem from Elledge demanding he was "in charge of the household" and denigrating Ji's Chinese culture.
The briefing also states that, most likely, Ji was killed in their shared apartment in the late evening of Oct. 8, 2019. Police allege the next day, Elledge drove to different isolated locations around mid-Missouri.
A total of 249 witnesses are currently endorsed in the case. The high number of witnesses is likely due to the number of law enforcement officials who searched for Ji, according to a former Cole County prosecutor.
A full timeline regarding this case can be found below.