COLUMBIA - The family of a man shot and killed by a security guard at Waffle House in 2018 has reached a settlement in the lawsuit they filed.
Anthony Warren died when Robert Moses, a guard for Security 88, shot him during a fight at the restaurant on Vandiver Drive. Warren's family later sued the restaurant, Security 88 and Moses.
On Wednesday, A.W. Smith, the attorney representing Warren's family, filed a motion asking Judge Jeff Harris to approve the settlement. The details of the settlement are not available at this time.
Harris scheduled a hearing on the motion for July 12.
According to court records, on Jan. 1, 2018, Warren and others were involved in a fight. While intervening in the fight, Moses told investigators he started shooting because he feared for his safety.
Another man, Matthew McMillan, was charged, tried and convicted on criminal charges related to the fight. Prosecutors said he pulled a gun during the disturbance and fired twice, hitting another man in the leg.
They charged him with second-degree murder because although McMillan did not injure Warren, the latter died while McMillan was committing a felony.
McMillan was sentenced to 30 years in prison.