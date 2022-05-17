COLUMBIA - A Boone County judge heard arguments in the attorney general's lawsuit against Columbia Public Schools and its former mask mandate on Tuesday.
The district argued the lawsuit is moot, because it dropped the mask mandate. The district referenced a related lawsuit the attorney general filed and Judge Joshua Devine eventually dismissed.
Devine said while he used the word "moot" in an earlier hearing pertaining to the lawsuits, if he believed the entire case was moot, a hearing would not have been held Tuesday.
The attorney general's office argued the case is not moot because there has been no resolution to the policy that allowed CPS to impose the mandate.
Judge Devine said he would not make a decision on the motions Tuesday.
Schmitt filed the lawsuit against CPS and multiple other school districts on Jan. 21, arguing school districts do not have the authority to impose public health orders.
CPS returned to a "masks recommended" status on Feb. 11, citing a drop in COVID cases. Schmitt then dropped all but three of his lawsuits.
Schmitt's office said CPS has "repeatedly played games with imposing and rescinding mask mandates."
"And we’re going to put an end to those games once and for all,” Chris Nuelle, a spokesperson for the attorney general's office, previously said to KOMU 8.
According to a previous Target 8 investigation, CPS has spent nearly $6,300 on the lawsuit, and the trial hasn’t even started yet. It is prepared to spend much more with a deductible set at $25,000 per claim and a maximum on each claim of $100,000.
A three-day bench trial is scheduled to begin on Oct. 18.