COLUMBIA — As the summer heat kicks in and those high temperatures become taxing, what better way to cool off and relax than cracking open a cold one?
"That's what Show me Craft Beer Month is all about," said Sherry Wohlgemuth, the executive director of the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild.
The Missouri Craft Brewers Guild designates the month of June as a time to raise awareness for local breweries.
"We've had craft breweries in the state since 1989 and we're still growing," Wohlgemuth said.
Missouri also has a deep-rooted history when it comes to brewing beverages.
"From the perspective of Anheuser-Busch being part of our community for a million years, they have really paved the way for craft breweries to have the environment that they have today," Wohlgemuth said.
According to the Missouri Craft Brewers Guild, there are around 150 active breweries across the state that contribute a total of around $1.2 billion to the economy.
"Every brewery that's part of a town is contributing in not only manufacturing jobs, they're paying taxes, property taxes, sales taxes, all those things that help benefit the community," Wohlgemuth said.
But it can still be hard for smaller breweries to compete against the beer industry leaders.
"That's why we're here to fight for those smaller businesses," Wohlgemuth said. "We're fighting for the little guys and really working hard to make sure that they can get their beers in the hands of customers."
Local craft breweries also tend to be invested in the community.
"Pretty much from day one, the Logboat family has really given back to the community," Tony Perri, the operations manager at Logboat Brewing Company said.
There's a type of support at Logboat that Perri says you don't find everywhere.
"Everybody trusts everybody," he said. "You do feel like you're part of something bigger than just being a small business."
Show Me Craft Beer Month is a chance to both try a new beverage and show support for businesses in the local community.
"We support you, you support us, which actually helps everybody and it makes everybody grow," Perri said.
The Missouri Craft Brewers Guild is partnering with breweries across the state to offer events and activities throughout June.