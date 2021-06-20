JEFFERSON CITY – The Foot District in downtown Jefferson City tells a story.
A partnership between the local NAACP chapter and JC Parks on Sunday helped share it with the community and beyond.
"Our humanity is important to us," said organizer Patsy Johnson with the NAACP.
A Juneteenth celebration on Sunday celebrated the holiday, but also dedicated a new art series to the district.
"The foot district was where the local Black community and residents really thrived, so this sculpture is really about this district and that historical Foot District and what that means to the people who live here," said Leann Porrello, a cultural specialist with JC Parks.
The event included activities from face painting to live music.
For Herman Hopson, who has lived in Jefferson City since the 80s, the event was moving.
"I just love what's going on right now, the culture is really changing and we're starting to come together and I really appreciate that," Hopson said.
Just as Juneteenth commemorates the history of the news of the end of slavery in the United States, Jefferson City residents expect the new art series to remind the community of its local history.
"It's really dedicated to the residents because they're the ones that are going to see it everyday, interact with it and tell the story of what's gone on for many years," Porrello said.