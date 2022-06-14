JEFFERSON CITY - There are multiple events happening in Jefferson City all week to celebrate Juneteenth, the newest national holiday.
Juneteenth, which became a federal holiday last year under President Biden, celebrates the day slaves in Texas found out they were free.
This is the 21st year that Jefferson City has had a Juneteenth Heritage Celebration, but according to their official website, they had to scale back the past few years due to the pandemic.
This year’s celebration is taking place from June 13th to June 18th and includes virtual business seminars, a pageant, movie night, freedom march, youth conference and a dance camp - all of which are free of charge.
Both the camp and the youth conference are free for youth ages 7-16 and are being hosted at Building Community Bridges, a local center that started as a safe space to keep kids off the street to identify and nurture their talents and interests for the past four years.
MyCrystal Day is the dance coordinator for the Juneteenth celebration and serves on the Jefferson City Juneteenth Council. She has been involved with the city’s Juneteenth programming for over a decade. She says she has high hopes for the camp - which is nearly twenty years old - now that everyone can be in person again.
“It's just a fun time,” Day said. “It's a fun time for kids to be themselves. It's a kind of fun time to hear about history because we're not gonna bog you down with history. We’re gonna make it fun. And then just to be outside doing something, because we haven't for two years.”
Day says that being back in person should be a huge incentive for people to take advantage of this year’s events.
“Get involved with your community,” Day said. “It shouldn't be once a year. We should be able to celebrate each other every day, and I think this will be a good start.”
Alicia Edwards is the executive director at Building Community Bridges and says Juneteenth is a holiday she and her colleagues are extremely familiar with.
“The Black community has always celebrated this holiday,” Edwards said. “I believe that it's important to celebrate because while we are celebrating our freedom late… everyone else, you know, was already under the impression that Black people were free.”
DaMia' Day has been participating in the dance camp for the past decade and is the dance instructor this year. She says even though dance is her passion, the holiday is much larger than that.
“As much as I love dance and as much as I love the community, being active for just one day isn't the most important part,” Day says. “Being active for the whole month, or figuring out why we're active is kind of more important to me. The show aspect of it is just saying, ‘Hey, this is why we had your kids this week,’ or, ‘Hey, this is the stepping stone in order for you all to learn what's really going on.’”
She says that now that the holiday is gaining nationwide recognition, she hopes more people can feel as celebratory as she has always felt about Juneteenth.
“It was this big, we felt like a party every year,” Day says. “And then as we got older when COVID started to hit, it kind of simmered down a little bit, and we're starting to see it come back up into this big heritage thing.”
Edwards says the more people learn more about what the holiday is, the more people there will be to support.
“The biggest thing to do is just be supportive,” Edwards said. “A lot of people try to go above and beyond and it becomes insulting with their above and beyond because they don't understand the culture. And so just being supportive…purchase something that represents Juneteenth or represents African American freedom here in the United States or something along those lines.”
The week’s final event is the city-wide heritage festival, which kicks off Saturday in the Community Park at 11 a.m. The youth from the camp and other musical and artistic acts will also be performing at the festival.